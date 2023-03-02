Nagaland Assembly Polls: State Gets Two Women MLAs for First Time in 60 Years

Nagaland rewrote its own history by electing two women candidates for the first time in the 2023 state Assembly elections on Thursday, 2 March.

Both candidates are from the ruling Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP).

While Hekani Jakhalu won from Dimapur-III, Salhoutuonuo Kruse bagged the Western Angami AC constituency.

Jakhalu defeated Azheto Zhimomi of the Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) by 1,536 votes, and Kruse won against Keneizhakho Nakhro, an Independent candidate.