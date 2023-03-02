Nagaland Election 2023: Here’s the Live Leads/Results Map of All Constituencies

Counting Day is underway and as the leads for the Nagaland Assembly election results come in, here is a live interactive map that shows you how the northeastern state's new political map is shaping up.
Click on the map below to see how the NDPP, NPF, BJP, Congress and others are faring, where they are doing well and where they are lagging behind.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
Our team at The Quint is updating this map in real-time, so save this link and keep coming back to view the latest on the Nagaland election results.
Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) fielded its candidates in 40 out of 60 seats while its ally BJP contested in 20.
The Congress fought in 23 constituencies, regional party Naga People’s Front in 22 and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 15.
Twelve candidates each have been fielded by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and National People’s Party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has 9 candidates, Janata Dal (United) 7 candidates, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 3, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rising People’s Party have one candidate each.
There are 19 independent candidates in the fray as well.
Voting for 59 constituencies in the 2023 Nagaland election took place in a single phase on 27 February.
In all, there were 183 candidates in the fray, of which only four are female.
According to the Election Commission, there are a total of 12,97,399 registered voters in Nagaland, of which 6,47,523 are male voters and 6,49,876 are female voters.
Here is the age profile of the electorate:
18-19 years: 31,268 voters
20-29 years: 2,77,705 voters
30-39 years: 3,46,084 voters
40-59 years: 4,35,208 voters
Above 60 years: 1,71,095 voters
In the 2018 Nagaland Assembly elections, NPF had won 26 seats, BJP won 12 seats, and NDPP won 18 seats.
Most exit polls had predicted a clean sweep by the Bharatiya Janata Party and its ally, the Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP), in Nagaland.
