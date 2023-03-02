Nagaland Election 2023: Here’s the Live Leads/Results Map of All Constituencies

Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio’s Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) fielded its candidates in 40 out of 60 seats while its ally BJP contested in 20.

The Congress fought in 23 constituencies, regional party Naga People’s Front in 22 and Lok Janshakti Party (Ram Vilas) in 15.

Twelve candidates each have been fielded by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and National People’s Party, the Republican Party of India (Athawale) has 9 candidates, Janata Dal (United) 7 candidates, Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) has 3, Communist Party of India (CPI) and Rising People’s Party have one candidate each.

There are 19 independent candidates in the fray as well.