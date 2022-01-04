My Statements on PM Modi, Amit Shah on Farm Laws Misconstrued: Satya Pal Malik

On Monday however, he lauded PM Modi’s move to withdraw the farm laws and said that despite setbacks, the government is “on the right track” now.

“When he was the Chief Minister (of Gujarat), he was pro-farmer and wanted MSP to be given statutory status. But after becoming the Prime Minister, he was misguided. Still, when he realised that the farmers did not support the laws at any cost, he had the heart to withdraw it and apologise. That shows his large-heartedness. He is on the right track now,” he told Indian Express.