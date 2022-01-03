PM Narendra Modi Was 'Arrogant' on Farmers' Issues, Says Satya Pal Malik

Malik said that Modi was arrogant about farmers’ issues when he brought it up during a meeting. He claimed that when he pointed out the deaths of hundreds of farmers, PM Modi allegedly said, “To mere liye mare hain? (Did they die for me though?) to which Malik had responded, “You became a king because of them (Unki wajeh se hi aap raja bane hue ho).”

He was honoured by the Phogat Khap at an event on Sunday, 2 January. Talking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Malik said, “When I talked to PM Narendra Modi about the farmers’ issues, I had a fight with him in the first five minutes only. Believe me, I have no one supporting me and that’s my power or else I would have been slapped with ED and Income tax raids and what not.”

“I am always with the farmers,” he declared.