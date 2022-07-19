Parliament Monsoon Session Live: Opposition To Raise Issue of Price Rise Today

The Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha are set to convene at 11 am on Tuesday, 19 July, for the second day of the Monsoon Session of the Parliament.
Congress leader Manickam Tagore has said that the Opposition, led by the Congress party, will raise the issue of price hike in Parliament on Tuesday.
On Monday, 18 July, the two Houses were adjourned following sloganeering and disruption by Opposition MPs over the issues of price rise and GST.
Addressing the media, ahead of the commencement of the Monsoon Session of Parliament, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had urged the members of Parliament to work together towards making the session as productive and fruitful as possible.
The Monsoon Session, which began on 18 July, is scheduled to end on 12 August
As per a bulletin released by the Lok Sabha secretariat, a total of 29 bills, of which 24 are new, are to be listed in Parliament during this session
On the first day of the Monsoon Session, voting was held for the post of president at the Parliament House
Cricketer-turned-politician Harbhajan Singh, BCCI vice president Rajeev Shukla, Congress leader P Chidambaram, and senior lawyer Kapil Sibal took oath as Rajya Sabha MPs on Monday
"Today the Opposition led by the Congress will demand discussion on urgent issue of continuing, intolerable increase in prices of essential commodities, Hope Parliament works and discuss people issues. Whether government wants to ran the house sincerely? will they accept discussion," he said in a tweet.
RSP MP NK Premachandran has given an adjournment motion notice in Lok Sabha on "the incident of forcing girl students to remove innerwear before entering the examination hall during NEET examination in Kollam yesterday."
RJD MP Manoj Jha has given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha to discuss the implications of the Agnipath scheme and the denial of opportunities to RRB aspirants.
Congress MP Manickam Tagore has given an adjournment motion notice in the Lok Sabha on the issue of imposition of five percent GST on some essential items.
CPI(M) Rajya Sabha MP Elamaram Kareem has also given a suspension of business notice on the issues of price rise and imposition of five percent GST on essential items.
