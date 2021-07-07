Modi Cabinet Reshuffled, Scindia Gets Civil Aviation, Vaishnaw Given Railways

Ashwini Vaishnav has been allocated Ministry of Railways, while Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Soon after the mega overhaul of PM Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers on Wednesday, the newly-allocated portfolios were announced on Wednesday, 7 July evening, with Ashwini Vaishnav being allocated Ministry of Railways and Jyotiraditya Scindia getting charge of the Ministry of Civil Aviation.
Vaishnaw will also be Minister of Communications as well as Minister of Electronics and Information Technology, while Dharmendra Pradhan has been given Ministry of Education as well as the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship.
Newly-inducted Cabinet minister Mansukh Mandaviya has been given the health portfolio along with Ministry of Chemical Fertilizers, while Hardeep Puri will be the Minister of Petroleum and Natural Gas, Housing and Urban Affairs.
Anurag Thakur has been appointed Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting, and will also handle Youth Affairs and Sports alongside.
Sarbananda Sonowal has been given charge of the Ports, Shipping and Waterways portfolio and will also handle the Ayush ministry.
Ramchandra Prasad Singh will be the new Steel Minister, while Narayan Tatu Rane will be Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises.
Piyush Goyal remains the minister for Commerce and Industry, and Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. In addition, he will now head the Ministry of Textiles, which earlier belonged to Smriti Irani. The latter however, has retained the Ministry of Women and Child Development.
While Amit Shah will be looking after the newly-formed Ministry of Cooperation, in addition to handling the Ministry of Home Affairs, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in charge of the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, and all other portfolios not allocated to any minister.
