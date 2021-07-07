Cabinet Expansion: Harsh Vardhan, Pokhriyal Resign; 43 Ministers to Take Oath

Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July.
(Photo: Kamran Akhter/The Quint)
Prime Minster Narendra Modi’s first Cabinet reshuffle since his re-election will be announced at 6 pm on Wednesday, 7 July and will see 43 ministers being sworn in.
Ahead of the much awaited reshuffle, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan and Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ‘Nishank’ have resigned, the latter due to health reasons.
Others who have resigned include Labour Minister Santosh Gangwar, Chemicals and Fertilisers Minister DV Sadananda Gowda, as well as Minister of State for Education Sanjay Dhotre.
The Cabinet currently has 53 members, but can have up to 81
The reshuffle will create the youngest Cabinet in India’s history, reported NDTV quoting government sources
The reshuffle is expected to have more women ministers, while those with administrative experience will reportedly be given special representation
Ahead of the Cabinet reshuffle, the government on Tuesday created a new Ministry of Cooperation
A few of the prominent names doing the rounds to take oath today are those of former Congress leader and now BJP MP Jyotiraditya Scindia, former Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.
JDU leaders RCP Singh, Dileshwar Kamath, Chandreshwar Prasad Chandravanshi, Ram Nath Thakur, and Apna Dal's Anupriya Patel are also expected to be inducted into the Cabinet.
From the BJP, Narayan Rane, Ajay Bhatt, Meenakshi Lekhi, Anurag Thakur, Bhupendra Yadav, and Shobha Karandlaje are some of the leaders who are speculated to be joining the new Cabinet.
The finance ministry was expanded on Wednesday with the addition of a new department - the Department of Public Enterprises (DPE), which till now was part of the Ministry of Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises. The finance ministry now has six departments.
Union Minister of State for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Babul Supriyo announced on Wednesday that he has resigned from the Council of Ministers on being asked to do so.
Reports also suggest that Minister of State for Woman and Child Development Debasree Chaudhuri has quit, while BJP MPs Nisith Pramanik and Shantanu Thakur will be inducted.
Ahead of the Cabinet expansion, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with BJP MPs at Lok Kalyan Marg.
Published: 07 Jul 2021,04:07 PM IST