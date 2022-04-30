In Nagaland, 21 Out of 25 MLAs of Naga People's Front Leave Party To Join NDPP

BJP with 12 MLAs is also the important constituent of the UDA with NPF President and Former Chief Minister T R Zeliang as its Chairman.



With the joining of the 21 NPF legislators, the strength of NDPP has gone up to 42 in the 60-member Assembly.



Nagaland Assembly speaker Sharingain Lokngkumer in an order said that he has received the claim of merger of 21 members of the NPF Legislature Party with the NDPP on Friday.



The Speaker in his order, available with IANS, said the 21 MLAs belonging to the NPF led by T R Zeliang, have stated in their individual letters as well as in their resolution that they have merged with the NDPP on Friday.