'Provocation Was There Before Violence': Shocked Mira Road Locals Now Seek Peace

'Provocation Was There Before Violence': Shocked Mira Road Residents Seek Peace
(Photos: The Quint)
"I did not send my kids to school for the last two days fearing more trouble. But I can't keep them indoors forever. What had to happen has happened already. We need to move on now," said Nahida Syed, a mother of two who lives in the Naya Nagar area of Mumbai's Mira Road.
Syed had stepped out of her home for the first time on Wednesday, 24 January, since the night of 21 January when communal clashes erupted in the area following an alleged attack on a Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha procession.
Nazia's family has been living in the locality for six years but had not seen any communal tensions so far.
Police personnel stand guard after tension arisen between two groups over the Ayodhyas Ram Temple event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 23 January.
Just like Syed, many residents of the Naya Nagar locality are shocked with the events that have taken place in the past few days, an area which has been peaceful in the past.
A Muslim-majority locality in terms of its residency, it also has several commercial establishments.
Locals said that on the night of 21 January, a procession led by members of the Hindu community allegedly came outside the Taini Villa mosque and Mohammed mosque on Lodha Road and raised religious slogans. The procession reportedly had bikes and cars with saffron flags.
Police personnel stand guard after tension arisen between two groups over the Ayodhya's Ram Temple event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 23 January.
Videos of the clashes on Sunday, including that of a woman being attacked, went viral on social media.
"Another mistake by some boys of the Muslim community was that some of them recorded videos of the incident where the bikers can be seen retreating. These videos were posted by them on social media sites and also taking credit for scaring them away. This was wrong. This again added fuel to the problem," he said.
Locals, however, claim that tensions had started simmering in the locality days before the Pran Pratishtha event in Ayodhya temple that took place on 22 January.
According to the police, several videos had surfaced on social media a day prior to the clashes. One Abu Shaikh has also been arrested by the Mira road police for allegedly instigating violence through social media after he posted a video addressing Hindus asking them to "back off or bear the consequences."
What surprises many is the continuation of the violence and skirmishes in the area on Monday and Tuesday despite the heavy presence of police personnel and Rapid Action Force (RAF).
While a stone-pelting incident was reported on Monday, visuals that went viral on social media on Tuesday showed shops and vehicles of Muslim vendors being vandalised by mobs bearing sticks.
Many locals also alleged that the tensions could have reduced through the next two days if local politicians would not have given speeches and put up social media posts that amounted to provocation.
Mira-Bhayander BJP MLA Geeta Bharat Jain, while speaking to news agency ANI on Tuesday claimed that locals had erected barricades in the area to not let anybody enter. "We met the commissioner to tell him that barricades in the locality must be removed. He has assured that will be done. If they are not, we will remove the barricades ourselves and pass through the area," Jain said.
In a post on X on Thursday, Jain said: "Sanatan culture is the oldest among the civilizations of the world. Hinduism is the identity of this civilization. It gives the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam to the whole world, and is known for its ideals, tradition and tolerance. But history is witness to the fact that whenever there has been an attempt to cross the limits of tolerance, Hindus have raised their voice. If you extend the hand of brotherhood, we will do the same, but if you try to threaten it, we will stand by the religion. Hindus are tolerant, not cowards."
Two days after the clashes, the municipal corporation on 23 January bulldozed 15 illegal structures in the riot affected Haidary Chowk. Though the municipal officials deny that this had to do anything with the riots, the shopkeepers and residents feel otherwise.
Most residents believe that the razing of shops was politically motivated.
The Mira Bhayander Vasai Virar (MBVV) police has so far maintained that the riots were not pre-planned.
The police said that 19 people have been arrested for rioting and posting inflammatory content on social media, and further probe is on to identify fake videos and book perpetrators.
Police carry out march in Naya Nagar area on Thursday, 25 January.
He further said that the cops are collecting evidence and verifying all CCTV footages of the incidents and more arrests will be made accordingly.
Over 1,000 police personnel, including six platoons of the State Reserve Police Force and three platoons of the RAF have been deployed in the area to prevent any untoward incident.
The police has also warned various group admins about posting inflammatory posts on social media network.
The Quint also spoke to the non muslim shop owners and residents in the area who echoed sentiments of wanting to return to normalcy.
Ganesh Prajapati, runs a medical and general store in the area for past 25 years.
Monu Singh, a vegetable vendor said: "Generations of my family have been selling vegetables here and we never had any problems. What happened should not have happened at the first place. The police should have been more vigilant. I think there was some sort of confusion else this was not possible."
"There was no need for all this commotion. There is no harm in chanting Jai Shri Ram. Both communities have indulged in hooliganism which is wrong. These politicians want to create rift and they did it deliberately. I urge everyone not to believe in rumours and stay united," he added.
