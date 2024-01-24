As Violence Continued for 3rd Day in Mira Road, Police Warn WhatsApp Admins

As Violence Continued for 3rd Day in Mira Road, Police Warns WhatsApp Admins
(Photo: PTI)
As communal unrest in Thane's Mira Road continued for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, the Mira-Bhayander-Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police on Wednesday, 24 January, warned admins of WhatsApp groups against any content being posted that has the potential to rake up religious sentiments of any community.
Tensions had erupted on 21 January, after a Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha procession was allegedly attacked in the Naya Nagar area. Police and residents of the Muslim-majority locality had objected to the procession passing through the area.
In purported visuals from Sunday, miscreants could be seen vandalising vehicles of the procession. So far, the police have arrested 13 people in connection with the incident.
Police personnel stand guard after tension arisen between two groups over the Ayodhyas Ram Temple event, in Mumbai, Tuesday, 23 January. Earlier today, local administration carried out a demolition drive against alleged illegal structures built on a roadside at Mira Road. Clashes broke out in the area Monday during Ram Mandir consecration.
"However, no offensive text, video, photo, status, etc, which may hurt the religious sentiments of people of any caste religion regarding the incident, which may create law and order problems and disturb social peace, such as offensive information, post, on WhatsApp," the police further said, as quoted by news agency ANI.
After communal unrest erupted on 21 January, a day ahead of the Pran Pratishtha ceremony at the Ayodhya temple, unverified videos showing a tempo with 'Rashid Tempo Service' written on it being attacked, went viral on social media. Another video of an auto driver being attacked was also been circulated online.
CCTV visual of Haji Chicken Shop being attacked at Cinemax Mall in Mira Road's Ramdev Park.
Though The Quint has not been able to independently verify the videos, MBVV Police said that some incidents did take place on Tuesday.
Purported visuals of the tempo being attacked.
The situation in Mira Road remained tense after the Mira Bhayander Municipal Corporation, on Tuesday, bulldozed 15 shops at the Haidary Chowk in Naya Nagar area, where the clashes took place on Sunday night, citing illegal encroachment.
Local administration carries out demolition drive against alleged illegal structures built on roadside at Mira Road, in Mumbai on Tuesday, 23 January. Clashes broke out in the area Monday during Ram Mandir consecration.
"Illegal structures and encroachments razed by bulldozers in the Naya Nagar area of Mira Road where Ram Mandir Pranpratishtha celebrations were stone pelted. After instructions from the Maharashtra government, action is being taken by Municipal Corporation with the help of the police," the Maharashtra government said on Tuesday.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)