‘Illegally Detained’ Again by J&K Admin, Alleges Mehbooba Mufti

Mufti said that her daughter Iltija had been placed under ‘house arrest’ for wanting to visit a PDP leader’s family. The Quint File image of PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti. | (Photo: PTI) Politics Mufti said that her daughter Iltija had been placed under ‘house arrest’ for wanting to visit a PDP leader’s family.

J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday, 27 November, claimed that she had been illegally detained again, and that Jammu and Kashmir administration had not allowed her to visit party leader Waheed Ur Rehman's family in Pulwama. The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, arrested Waheed Parra, the President of the Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a terror-related case. Mufti added that her daughter Iltija had been placed under ‘house arrest’ for the same reason.

She said that Waheed had been arrested on baseless charges, saying that the cruelty of the J&K admin “knows no bounds.” Mufti will be holding a press conference at 3 pm on Friday.

NIA Arrests Parra