‘Illegally Detained’ Again by J&K Admin, Alleges Mehbooba Mufti 

J&K People’s Democratic Party (PDP) chief Mehbooba Mufti on Friday, 27 November, claimed that she had been illegally detained again, and that Jammu and Kashmir administration had not allowed her to visit party leader Waheed Ur Rehman's family in Pulwama.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Wednesday, arrested Waheed Parra, the President of the Youth Wing of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), in a terror-related case.
Mufti added that her daughter Iltija had been placed under ‘house arrest’ for the same reason.
She said that Waheed had been arrested on baseless charges, saying that the cruelty of the J&K admin “knows no bounds.”
Mufti will be holding a press conference at 3 pm on Friday.
Parra was linked to ex-Deputy Superintendent Davidinder Singh’s case for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen’s activities, and was arrested on Wednesday after being interrogated for two days in Jammu and Kashmir.
An NIA official related to this case told IANS, "We have arrested Parra for supporting Hizbul Mujahideen activities in conspiracy with arrested terrorist Naveed Babu and another key accused Irfan Safi Mir."
Recently, Parra filed his nomination for the upcoming District Development Council elections from South Kashmir in J&K. He is known to be the first politician arrested in this case, after being arrested in 2019 as well.
Parra’s arrest had seen great opposition from Mufti, who called the events ‘blackmail’ and said that these were false charges.
Published: 27 Nov 2020,11:09 AM IST