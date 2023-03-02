Meghalaya Election Results: Conrad Sangma's NPP Has 4 Options to Get a Majority

Meghalaya chief minister Conrad Sangma seems headed for a second term, with his National People's Party inching towards the majority mark in the Meghalaya Assembly elections.

However, it does seem that the NPP won't be able to reach the half-way figure of 30 on its own and may need the help of other parties.

Sangma has kept his options open and in his first reaction after the results, he said that his party "will see what next steps are to be taken based on the final results".

So here are some of the options he has.