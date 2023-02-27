Meghalaya Elections: Do-or-Die for NPP, TMC & UDP; BJP Seeks To Avoid 1 Outcome

On 27 February, voters in 59 out of Meghalaya's 60 seats will be casting their votes. Polling in one seat – Sohiong in West Khasi Hills – was postponed due to the demise of United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh.

In this election, the stakes are highest for three parties – the ruling National People's Party led by Chief Minister Conrad Sangma, the Trinamool Congress whose main face is former CM Mukul Sangma, and the UDP headed by Speaker Metbah Lyngdoh.

The BJP and Congress are also in the fray as are a number of smaller regional parties with their own spheres of influence, such as the People's Democratic Front, Hill State People's Democratic Party, and Garo National Council. A number of newer parties like the Voice of the People Party are also trying to make their presence felt.

So, what's at stake for the five major players in this election?