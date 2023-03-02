NPP Now Biggest Party in Meghalaya, Here's How Map Changed From 2018 to 2023

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results: 2023 vs 2018
As the counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly election winds up, here's a look at how the political map of the northeastern state has changed since the last Assembly elections in 2018.
Click on the slider below to see how the NPP, BJP, TMC, NCP, UDP, Congress and others have fared in this election, compared to the last.
(The live interactive will load below. Please wait for a couple of seconds if it hasn't loaded yet on your screen.)
The National People's Party (NPP), part of the ruling coalition, has won 26 seats. The United Democratic Party (UDP) has bagged 11 seats, while Congress and TMC have both won 5 seats each. BJP has secured 2 seats.
In the last Assembly elections of 2018, 20 seats were won by NPP who formed an alliance with BJP, UDP, HSPDP and a few other regional parties to deny Congress its third consecutive term in Meghalaya.
In 2018, Congress, led by two-time Chief Minister Mukul Sangma, had emerged as the single largest party with 21 seats. Sangma left Congress for AITC in 2021.
Of the total of 60 Assembly constituencies in Meghalaya,
24 are in Garo Hills region
36 constituencies in Khasi, Jaintia Hills region
In all, there were 369 candidates contesting.
Voting for the 59 constituencies in the 2023 Meghalaya election took place in a single phase on 27 February, with a voter turnout of 77 percent.
Following the demise of the state's former Home Minister and United Democratic Party (UDP) candidate HDR Lyngdoh on 20 February, polling for the Sohiong Assembly constituency has been postponed.
Most exit polls had predicted that while the NPP will get the highest number of seats in the Meghalaya Assembly election, it won't be able to garner a clear majority.
