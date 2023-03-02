Meghalaya Election 2023: Here’s the Live Leads/Results Map of All Constituencies

Meghalaya elections 2023 is a multi-cornered contest.

Chief Minister Conrad Sangma's National People's Party (NPP) is contesting in 56 out of 59 seats.

Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) decided to jump alone in the fray fielding its candidates in all 59 seats.

Congress too is fighting in all 59 seats.

United Democratic Party (UDP), another major party in the state, is battling in 46 seats.

Trinamool Congress (AITC) is also a considerable player in the contest with 56 candidates.



There are 58 independent candidates in the fray as well.