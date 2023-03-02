Meghalaya Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Begins, NPP Leads Polls

Live updates of Meghalaya Assembly Elections 2023 Result.
(Photo: Namita Chauhan/The Quint)
Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.
The state had gone to the polls on 27 February. A voter turnout of 77 percent was recorded in the election.
59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies are in the fray in Meghalaya. The only constituency where elections were not held was East Khasi hill's Sohiong constituency due to the death of United Democratic Party leader HDR Lyngdoh.
Out of 3,419 polling stations in the state, 640 had been classified as 'vulnerable' while 323 were said to be 'critical' polling stations. Over 84 polling stations had been placed under both categories.
Most exit polls have predicted a hung Assembly in Meghalaya
The key parties in the state include the NPP, TMC, BJP, and Congress
As of 8:50 am, the NPP maintains its leads with 22 seats, both the BJP and TMC are leading 10 seats respectively, while the Congress settles for 7.
As of 8:40 am, the NPP leads in 17 seats, the BJP leads 5 seats in while the Congress leads a single seat.
Counting of votes for Meghalaya elections begins
The upcoming results of the Meghalaya elections will be a closely contested battle, with exit polls predicting a hung Assembly.
The National People's Party (NPP), currently in power, is expected to win 20 seats, while their ally, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), who contested separately, may increase their two-seat tally to six. The Trinamool Congress (TMC) is predicted to win up to 11 seats.
Results for Meghlaya Assembly's 59 seats will de declared on Thursday, 2 March after the counting of votes, which is scheduled to commence at 8 am.
Meghalaya witnesses an energetic group of campaigns, after which, on 27 February, 85.17 per cent of voters cast their vote to decide the fate of 369 candidates.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)