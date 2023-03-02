Meghalaya Election Results 2023 Live Updates: Counting Begins, NPP Leads Polls

Meghalaya Assembly Election Results 2023 Live Updates: The counting of votes for the Meghalaya Assembly election began at 8 am on Thursday, 2 March.

The state had gone to the polls on 27 February. A voter turnout of 77 percent was recorded in the election.

59 out of 60 Assembly constituencies are in the fray in Meghalaya. The only constituency where elections were not held was East Khasi hill's Sohiong constituency due to the death of United Democratic Party leader HDR Lyngdoh.

Out of 3,419 polling stations in the state, 640 had been classified as 'vulnerable' while 323 were said to be 'critical' polling stations. Over 84 polling stations had been placed under both categories.