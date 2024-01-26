Maratha Protests Swell at Mumbai Border, Govt Moves to Pacify Activist Jarange

Maratha protesters, currently in Navi Mumbai's Vashi, are moving towards Mumbai's Azad Maidan as activist Manoj Jarange Patil led thousands on a foot march from Jalna to push for the long-pending demand of reservation for the community.

While the government has initiated talks with Jarange agreeing to some more key demands and with the hope to not let the march enter Mumbai, the activist is expected to make a decision soon.