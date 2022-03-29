Mamata Writes to Oppn Leaders, Calls for Meet Over 'Misuse' of Central Agencies

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee. Image used for representational purposes.
(Photo: PTI)
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has written to Opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ruled states, expressing concern over central agencies being used to harass political opponents across the country.
The Trinamool Congress supremo alleged that agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Central Vigilance Commission (CVC) and the Income Tax Department are being used by the Centre to target and corner their opponents.
"We believe in transparency and accountability in governance but we will not tolerate the vindictive politics of the BJP that has led to a political witch hunt," CM Banerjee wrote in her letter.
She further alleged that the BJP is trying to repeatedly attack the "federal structure of this country" by trying to influence a certain section of the judiciary.
In light of this, Banerjee has called for a meeting to discuss the way forward, stating that the need of the hour is for "all progressive forces" in India to come together "and fight this oppressive force".
"Let us commit to the cause of a unified and principled opposition that will make way for the government that our country deserves," ended her letter.
Her letter comes a day after she said that the TMC would protest if the CBI followed the BJP's 'diktats' while probing the Birbhum massacre, where eight people were charred to death in retaliation for a local TMC leader's murder.
“I still think there is a conspiracy behind the Rampurhat incident. It was a good decision to hand over the probe to the CBI. But if they only follow BJP’s diktats, we will be ready to protest," she said while addressing an event at Bagdogra in north Bengal on Sunday.
