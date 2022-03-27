'Will Protest if CBI Follows BJP's Diktats': Mamata Banerjee on Birbhum Probe

West Bengal (WB) Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee, on Sunday, 27 March, said only the Trinamool Congress (TMC) is being criticised everywhere despite a party worker having been killed in the Birbhum massacre. (File Photo)
Photo: Accessed by The Quint
West Bengal Chief Minister (CM) Mamata Banerjee on Sunday, 27 March, said the Trinamool Congress (TMC) would protest if the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) followed the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'diktats' while probing the Birbhum massacre, where eight people were charred to death in retaliation for a local TMC leader's murder.
She also said there was a conspiracy behind the killings of the eight people.
“We have seen in past instances, including the probe into the theft of Tagore’s Nobel Prize, the Netai incident and the Tapasi Malik case, that the CBI failed to provide justice. Rather it was the Special Investigation Team that conducted a better investigation,” she added.
Banerjee, who is on a six-day tour of north Bengal, also said that only the TMC was being criticised everywhere despite its party worker having been killed by another party's worker.
Banerjee also said that incidents similar to Birbhum had taken place in several other states in the past and that the TMC never stopped other political parties from reaching the spot of the incident.
"Many such incidents have taken place in Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tripura, and Assam. Our party workers were not allowed to reach the incident site, but in Birbhum, we never stopped any political party," she added.
Meanwhile, a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Sunday named 21 suspects in its First Information Report (FIR) filed over the massacre. The agency also questioned TMC's block president Anarul Hossain and brought ten of the accused, including Hossain, to the CBI camp for questioning, reported ANI.
The CBI will also visit a hospital on Sunday to interact with those injured in the violence, an official of the agency said, reported PTI. The CBI will also talk to local people and fire brigade officials in connection with the probe.
According to the report, the CBI stated that prima facie, the violence appeared to be in response to the murder of Bhadu Sheikh – a TMC Panchayat leader on whom crude bombs were dropped by unknown assailants.
On Friday, 25 March, the Calcutta High Court had said that it was ordering the CBI to take over the case.
Following the court's directive, a forensic team of the CBI arrived at the violence-torn village to begin their investigation into the matter.
(With inputs from ANI and PTI.)
