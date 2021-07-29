Mamata Banerjee Meets Javed Akhtar, Asks Him to Compose Song on 'Khela Hobe'

Asked if the "Khela Hobe" slogan would resonare in India, Akhtar said, "It does not need proof. It is beyond discussion now."

Immediately after this, Banerjee, who was present at the briefing to reporters, asked Akhtar to compose a song on the slogan.

"You have to make a song on Khela Hobe," she told him in front of mediapersons, reported ANI.

About the meeting, the lyricist-poet said that it was "courteous"and added that both he and Azmi congratulated Banerjee on her victory in the West Bengal Assembly polls.