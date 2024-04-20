Home Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Sex or Eggs?: Mahua Moitra's Recent Interview Goes Viral on Social Media

Sex or Eggs?: Mahua Moitra's Recent Interview Goes Viral on Social Media

The reporter clarified that Moitra said 'eggs' in the interview.
Khushi Mehrotra
Politics
Published:

This interview of Moitra to NTT caused quite a stir on social media. 

|

(Source: Altered by The Quint) 

<div class="paragraphs"><p>This interview of Moitra to NTT caused quite a stir on social media.&nbsp;</p></div>
ADVERTISEMENT

Amid the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, a short clip of Trinamool Congress' (TMC) leader Mahua Moitra has gone viral on social media.

Moitra is a candidate from the Krishnanagar constituency in West Bengal.

About the clip: The clip was from Moitra's recent rally in West Bengal and the interview was given to digital news outlet, News The Truth (NTT).

  • The reporter is heard asking, "What is the source of your energy? and the response to the question has caused a stir on social media.

  • Right-wing social media users shared the clipped part of the question-and-answer to claim Moitra said "sex" was the source of her energy.

  • However, the reporter who interviewed her clarified that Moitra said "eggs" was the source of her energy.

(Archives of similar claims can be found here, here and here.)

Also ReadOld Video of TMC’s Mahua Moitra Falsely Linked to Her Expulsion From Lok Sabha

What have we found?: NTT reporter Tamal Saha clarified that Moitra said "Eggs" on his official X account.

Taking to his X (formerly Twitter) account on 18 April, Saha posted a statement clarifying Moitra's words.

  • He stated that she, indeed, said "eggs."

  • We looked at the longer version of Moitra's interview. At 2:37 minutes of the interview, the reporter asked his question to which Moitra responded.

  • The Quint also contacted the reporter, who sent us the unedited file of that part of the interview.

We slowed the playback speed of the video and it seems like the politician said, "it's eggs."

Also ReadDid Yogi Say He Will ‘Kill TMC Goondas’? No, Mahua Moitra is Wrong
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

(Not convinced of a post or information you came across online and want it verified? Send us the details on WhatsApp at 9540511818, or e-mail it to us at webqoof@thequint.com and we'll fact-check it for you. You can also read all our fact-checked stories here.)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined

ADVERTISEMENT
SCROLL FOR NEXT