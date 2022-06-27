'BJP Pulling Strings in Maharashtra, Rebel MLAs Sold for Rs 50 Crore': Shiv Sena

With the Centre providing Y-plus security to Maharashtra's rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, the party on Monday, 27 June, claimed it was now evident that the BJP was "pulling the strings" amid the current political turmoil in the state.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' likened the rebel Sena MLAs led by Eknath Shinde to "big bulls", and alleged that they have been "sold" for Rs 50 crore.

The Centre on Sunday extended Y-plus security cover of CRPF commandos to at least 15 rebel Shiv Sena MLAs, officials earlier said.

Those who were provided the security cover include Ramesh Bornare, Mangesh Kudalkar, Sanjay Shirsat, Latabai Sonawane, Prakas Surve and 10 others.