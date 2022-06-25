Maharashtra on the Brink: Offices of Rebels Vandalised, Curfew in Mumbai, Thane

Shiv Sena workers protesting against rebel leader Eknath Shinde in Maharashtra's Kolhapur.
(Photo: PTI)
With the political crisis in Maharashtra showing no signs of abating, several Shiv Sena workers and supporters of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ransacked and vandalised offices of rebel leaders belonging to minister Eknath Shinde's camp.
Amid the unrest, the Mumbai and Thane police imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), effectively banning gatherings in both cities.
The office of MP Shrikant Shinde, son of rebel Eknath Shinde, was attacked by Shiv Sainiks in Thane's Ulhasnagar. Shrikant represents the Kalyan constituency in Lok Sabha.
Meanwhile, security was tightened outside senior Shinde's residence in Thane on Saturday.
Police personnel outside the residence of Eknath Shinde in Thane on Saturday, 25 June.
While MLA Tanaji Sawant's office was attacked in Pune, Shiv Sena workers threw ink and vandalised posters of rebel MLA Sandipan Bhumre in Aurangabad.
Shiv Sena Pune chief Sanjay More, however, backed the attack on rebel leader Sawant's office in the city.
Reacting to the vandalism, Sawant took to Facebook to say that the rebels have remained quiet so far, as per the instructions of Shinde, but won't remain so once the political crisis is resolved.
"We are patient as per the orders of Eknathji Shinde saheb. Once this political question is resolved, it will be answered in the future. My humble request is that everyone should stay within their limits," he said in a Facebook post.
Sena workers on Friday had vandalised a board outside the office of rebel MLA Mangesh Kudalkar, as per the police. Kudalkar represents the Kurla Assembly constituency in the city.
Meanwhile, in the wake of the attacks, the Mumbai Police issued a high alert on Saturday, and imposed Section 144 to contain the chaos.
The Mumbai Police also asked all police stations in different cities across the state to maintain law and order at all political offices.
"It has been directed that officer-level police personnel shall visit every political office to ensure their safety," the Mumbai police said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that if Shiv Sainiks decided, "the streets will be on fire."
"Outside Maharashtra, you are eagles. But people's patience is wearing thin. Right now Shiv Sainiks have not come out on the streets. If they do, the streets will be on fire."
He had issued a similar threat on Thursday, saying that the Eknath Shinde camp must realise that party workers can "take to the streets if needed".
Saturday's alert was followed by a similar alert issued by the state's police on Friday amid the political instability.
The Maharashtra Police had said in a statement that it had received information that Shiv Sainiks could take to the streets in large numbers.
