Maharashtra on the Brink: Offices of Rebels Vandalised, Curfew in Mumbai, Thane

With the political crisis in Maharashtra showing no signs of abating, several Shiv Sena workers and supporters of Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray ransacked and vandalised offices of rebel leaders belonging to minister Eknath Shinde's camp.

Amid the unrest, the Mumbai and Thane police imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC), effectively banning gatherings in both cities.

The office of MP Shrikant Shinde, son of rebel Eknath Shinde, was attacked by Shiv Sainiks in Thane's Ulhasnagar. Shrikant represents the Kalyan constituency in Lok Sabha.

Meanwhile, security was tightened outside senior Shinde's residence in Thane on Saturday.