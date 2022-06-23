'This is Balasaheb's Sena': Emotional Cadre Rallies Behind Uddhav Thackeray

Next to Saurabh, in another group of individuals, Vaibhav Sawant had passionately speaking to the media for hours explaining how a true Shiv Sainik can never be a hypocrite and go against the party.

"He (Eknath Shinde) should come back and speak to saheb. Going against the party is not acceptable. A true Shiv Sainik can never be a hypocrite. We've seen many like him come and go," Sawant told The Quint.

He further explained that all Shiv Sainiks are bound by a promise they made to Bal Thackeray — the "Hindu Hridaya Samrat" — as per which they will stand by Uddhav Thackeray and his family.