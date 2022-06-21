Shiv Sena: Rebels Divided Between Loyalty to Uddhav & Eknath Shinde's BJP Push

The deadlock continues between the Shiv Sena leadership and the group of rebel MLAs led by Eknath Shinde. A phone conversation between Sena chief and Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray and rebel leader Eknath Shinde on the evening of Tuesday 21 June failed to resolve the stand-off. The efforts of Sena emissary Milind Narvekar also have proven futile so far.

Shinde is said to be adamant that the Sena should go back to its alliance with the BJP.

"We are steadfast Shiv Sainiks of Balasaheb Thackeray. He has taught us Hindutva. We are inspired by Balasaheb and Dharamveer Anand Dighe's thoughts and we will never chear to attain power," Shinde tweeted earlier in the day.

Shinde's rebellion is a layered one. Sources in the Sena reveal that "not all the 'rebel' MLAs are on the same page".

There are broadly two groups within the 'rebel MLAs'