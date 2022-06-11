Rajya Sabha Polls: BJP Wins Big in Maharashtra, Secures Three of Six Seats

After an eight-hour delay in the counting of votes and allegations of cross-voting, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) secured three of Maharashtra's six Rajya Sabha seats, while the parties of the ruling alliance – Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), and the Congress – secured one seat each.

The BJP's winners include Union minister Piyush Goyal, former Kolhapur MP Dhananjay Mahadik, and ex-state minister Anil Bonde.

The Congress' Imran Pratapgarhi, Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut, and Praful Patel from the NCP also won the elections in the state.

Goyal secured 48 of the 284 valid votes, as did Bonde. Mahadik followed with 41.56 votes, Raut with 41, and Pratapgarhi and Patel polled 44 and 43 votes each.

Former CM Devendra Fadnavis took to Twitter to congratulate his fellow party members for their victory.