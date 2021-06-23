Probe Stalking Charges Against Sanjay Raut: HC Tells Mumbai Police

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday, 22 June, asked the Mumbai Police to investigate allegations of stalking and harassment – purportedly done by a few at the best of Shiv Sena Member of Parliament Sanjay Raut – made by a 36-year-old woman, reported news agency PTI.

A division bench of Justices SS Shinde and NJ Jamadar also asked the Mumbai Police Commissioner to submit a report on the matter before 24 June.