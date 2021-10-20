Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant Steps Down From Media Cell

In signs of more trouble for Congress, Sachin Sawant, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and a party spokesperson, has stepped down from his post and the media cell after the elevation of Atul Londhe as chief spokesperson, The Indian Express reported.

According to Hindustan Times, Sawant was upset at being overlooked for this role by state Congress chief Nana Patole and had asked to be relieved of his post.

Hindustan Times quoted a Congress leader saying that Sawant had expected to be elevated as chief spokesperson and was unhappy at being passed over for someone junior to him in the ranks of the party.