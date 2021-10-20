Maharashtra Congress Spokesperson Sachin Sawant Steps Down From Media Cell

Maharashtra Congress leader Sachin Sawant.
(Photo Courtesy: Facebook)
In signs of more trouble for Congress, Sachin Sawant, the Maharashtra Pradesh Congress Committee general secretary and a party spokesperson, has stepped down from his post and the media cell after the elevation of Atul Londhe as chief spokesperson, The Indian Express reported.
According to Hindustan Times, Sawant was upset at being overlooked for this role by state Congress chief Nana Patole and had asked to be relieved of his post.
Hindustan Times quoted a Congress leader saying that Sawant had expected to be elevated as chief spokesperson and was unhappy at being passed over for someone junior to him in the ranks of the party.
The change came on Tuesday, 20 October, after which Sawant reportedly tendered his resignation. Patole also made several other appointments and changes to the state Congress unit on Tuesday.
Sawant, who has been a Congress member for over 10 years, was seen as the media face of the Congress in Mumbai. According to NDTV, he has written to party chief Sonia Gandhi for another role. However, speaking to NDTV, the party leader denied having resigned from his post.
(With inputs from NDTV, Hindustan Times and The Indian Express.)
