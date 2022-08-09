Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde’s New Cabinet & Its Three Controversial Ministers

Forty-one days after the new Eknath Shinde-Devendra Fadnavis government came to power, the Maharashtra state Cabinet on Tuesday, 9 August, saw the induction of 18 new ministers.

However, criticism followed the swearing-in of three of these ministers, including rebel Shiv Sena MLAs Sanjay Rathod and Abdul Sattar, and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Vijaykumar Gavit.