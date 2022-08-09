Maharashtra Cabinet Expansion Today, Sena Rebels Likely To Get Key Ministries

Over a month after Eknath Shinde took oath as chief minister following a rebellion in the Shiv Sena, the long-awaited expansion of the Maharashtra Cabinet is set to take place on Tuesday, 9 August.
(Photo: The Quint)
A dozen ministers will take oath at Tuesday's ceremony at Raj Bhavan in South Mumbai at 11 am, an aide of Shinde had told news agency PTI. The next round of expansion would take place later, he added.
Reports have suggested that Fadnavis was likely to get the home ministry, while some of the rebel MLAs of Shiv Sena who had served as ministers in the erstwhile Uddhav Thackeray-led government are also likely to be appointed to the government.
Gulabrao Patil, Uday Samant, Sanjay Shirsat, Dada Bhuse, and Sandipan Bhumre from the Shinde faction of the Sena, as well as Chandrakant Patil, Girish Mahajan, Vikhe Patil, and Sudhir Mungantiwar of the BJP are among the probable candidates for the state Cabinet.
Of the 55 MLAs of the Shiv Sena, 40 had aligned with Shinde.
Currently, Shinde and Fadnavis are the only two ministers in the 40-day-old government – a state of affairs that has been criticised by the Opposition.
The two had been sworn-in on 30 June, after Shinde launched a revolt in the Sena and formed an alliance with the BJP, leading to the fall of the Sena-Congress-NCP government under Uddhav Thackeray.
Fadnavis and Shinde had visited Delhi multiple times in the recent past over the issue of Cabinet expansion.
