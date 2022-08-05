National Herald Case: Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders Probe Into Allotted Land

Head office of Congress party owned National Herald newspaper in New Delhi.
A Madhya Pradesh minister on Friday, 5 August, said the state government has ordered a probe into the land allotted to the National Herald newspaper at the Press Complex in Bhopal as commercial buildings have come up there through "violation of rules".
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has earlier questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.
"We are getting it investigated. If any irregularities are found, we will take action and seal it off," Singh told a news channel when asked about the National Herald's land in Bhopal.
To a question regarding the cancellation of lease deed to the National Herald , he said, "The lease has been cancelled. The matter is in the court. We have sought entire details and the status of the case. If needed, we will go to the court, and if there is no case in the court, we will take direct action."
