Home  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019News  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019Politics  Created by potrace 1.16, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2019National Herald Case: Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders Probe Into Allotted Land

National Herald Case: Madhya Pradesh Govt Orders Probe Into Allotted Land

ED has earlier questioned Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi in the case.
PTI
Politics
Published:

Head office of Congress party owned National Herald newspaper in New Delhi.

Image used for representation only.

|

(Photo: PTI)

<div class="paragraphs"><p>Head office of Congress party owned National Herald newspaper in New Delhi.</p><p>Image used for representation only.</p></div>

A Madhya Pradesh minister on Friday, 5 August, said the state government has ordered a probe into the land allotted to the National Herald newspaper at the Press Complex in Bhopal as commercial buildings have come up there through "violation of rules".

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has earlier questioned Congress president Sonia Gandhi and party leader Rahul Gandhi into the alleged financial irregularities in the Congress-promoted Young Indian, which owns the National Herald newspaper.

Also ReadCongress Protest Live: Rahul, Priyanka Detained Amid Uproar Over Inflation
"I have issued an order for the formation of an inquiry committee to probe into the land allotted to the National Herald in Press Complex Bhopal, where commercial buildings have come up by violating the rules," Madhya Pradesh Urban Administration Minister Bhupendra Singh tweeted on Friday.

"We are getting it investigated. If any irregularities are found, we will take action and seal it off," Singh told a news channel when asked about the National Herald's land in Bhopal.

When he was asked that the land allotted by the Bhopal Development Authority (BDA) to the newspapers houses in Press Complex are also being used for commercial purposes, he said, "Commercial use cannot be done. Such (commercial) use is not in accordance with the rules. It is wrong, we will take action."

To a question regarding the cancellation of lease deed to the National Herald , he said, "The lease has been cancelled. The matter is in the court. We have sought entire details and the status of the case. If needed, we will go to the court, and if there is no case in the court, we will take direct action."

Also Read‘Finance Minister a Mouthpiece, RSS Controlling India’: Rahul Gandhi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Published: undefined
SCROLL FOR NEXT