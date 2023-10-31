Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: What Do the Result of Past Four Assembly Polls Say

In the interactive below, click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Madhya Pradesh state election in that year.

And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.

Remember that the 1998 Assembly depicts the undivided seat-count of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The two states were bifurcated in the year 2000.

(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)