Madhya Pradesh Election 2023: What Do the Result of Past Four Assembly Polls Say
Madhya Pradesh Assembly Elections 2023: Did you know that the BJP has won the largest vote-share in every Assembly election in Madhya Pradesh between 2003 to 2018?
As Madhya Pradesh heads towards Assembly elections in 2023, here’s a look back at the interesting insights from how MP has voted in the past four Assembly polls – in 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013, and 2018.
In the interactive below, click on a particular year to view what the Assembly looked like post the Madhya Pradesh state election in that year.
And tap on the seats to view each party's tally in that particular election.
Remember that the 1998 Assembly depicts the undivided seat-count of Madhya Pradesh and Chhattisgarh. The two states were bifurcated in the year 2000.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Here's an interactive graph that takes a closer look at how the biggest parties in Madhya Pradesh – BJP and Congress – fared in comparison to each other over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Congress: If we take a look at all the Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections since 2003, Congress had been an underperformer till 2018. It got its biggest haul (114) in 2018 itself.
BJP: The Bharatiya Janata Party has clearly dominated the Madhya Pradesh state Assembly from 2003. Its tally only fell in 2018, but that too was just five seats less than the Congress.
Others: Smaller parties and Independents could only manage to win just a handful of seats in the what has largely been a bipolar contest.
Check out how the vote share percentages of the BJP, Congress, and Others have changed in Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections over the years.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
Here's how Lok Sabha election results in the state have been in the past two decades.
(The interactive will be displayed below. Please wait for a few seconds if it hasn’t loaded yet on your screen.)
The BJP has clearly maintained its edge over Congress in the past four Lok Sabha elections. The best that the Congress could manage was 12 seats out of a total of 28 seats in 2009 Lok Sabha elections.
