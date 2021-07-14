Ahead of Parliament Monsoon Session, LS Speaker Calls All-Party Meeting

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla has called an all-party meeting of floor leaders on 18 July, a day ahead of the Parliament's Monsoon Session, reported news agency ANI.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi will also interact with the floor leaders during the meeting and take their views before the session starts its 19-day business from 19 July, IANS reported, quoting sources.

The meeting is expected to take place at 11 am, reported Hindustan Times.

The Monsoon Session of Parliament will begin on 19 July and is likely to conclude on Friday, 13 August. Approximately 17 bills are expected to be introduced in the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha during the session.

The BJP's Parliamentary Party is also scheduled to hold an executive meeting on the same day, according to ANI, along with a meeting of the floor leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA).