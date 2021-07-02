Parliament Monsoon Session From 19 July, Likely to End on 13 Aug

The nearly month-long session is likely to have around 20 sittings, IANS reported quoting sources.

Since the pandemic began, three sessions of Parliament – Budget, Monsoon and Winter Session – were curtailed and the Winter Session last year had to be cancelled. Last year, the Monsoon session, which usually starts in July, had begun in September.

This year's Monsoon Session comes after a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in India, with daily cases having peaked at more than four lakh and deaths at more than 4,000. The wave was marked by a crippling shortage of hospital beds, medical oxygen, and essential medicines.