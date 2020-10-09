Lalu Gets Bail in Chaibasa Fodder Scam Case, But to Remain in Jail

Lalu Prasad has been convicted in four fodder scam cases, of which he has been granted bail in three.

Former Bihar Chief Minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Friday, 9 October, was granted bail by Jharkhand High Court, in the Chaibasa Treasury case related to fodder scam, ANI reported. However, he will remain in jail since the Dumka treasury case is still pending.

The case is related to fraudulent withdrawal of Rs 33.67 crore from Chaibasa treasury during 1992-93, when Prasad was Bihar’s chief minister.

In the Chaibasa treasury case, Lalu was awarded a five-years' sentence.