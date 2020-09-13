Lalu Yadav Condoles Long-Term Ally Raghuvansh Prasad Singh’s Death

Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently resigned from Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, passed away on Sunday. The Quint Raghuvansh Prasad Singh was admitted in AIIMS, Delhi for a week after developing post-COVID complications. | (Photo: Shruti Mathur/The Quint) India Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently resigned from Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, passed away on Sunday.

Former Union minister Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, who recently resigned from Lalu Prasad Yadav-led RJD, passed away after falling critically ill. The 74-year-old was put on a ventilator at AIIMS, Delhi after developing post-Covid-19 complications. Singh had resigned from the RJD on Thursday, followed by an open letter.

Condoling his death, RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav tweeted, “I told you the day before yesterday, you are not going anywhere. But you went so far. I am very sad and I will miss you.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi mourned the loss of former Union minister, and said that his demise has left a void in the political sphere of Bihar as well as the country. The PM also endorsed Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as the face of NDA in Bihar ahead of the coming state elections, saying he “played a big role for a new India and a new Bihar,” reported NDTV.

Rajnath Singh, Amit Shah, Ram Nath Kovind Offer Condolences

Union Defence Minister Rajnath Singh took to Twitter to condole the demise of the veteran politician, calling him a stalwart leader of Bihar who fought for the rights of weaker sections of the society.

President Ram Nath Kovind said that passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is tragic, and said he was a “true stalwart with a phenomenal understanding of rural India”.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said Raghuvansh Prasad’s dedication to the welfare of the poor and deprived classes will always be remembered.

Union Minister Giriraj Singh said that “Raghuvansh Babu left a big void in Bihar socially and politically. May his soul rest in peace.”

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot in a tweet extended his heartfelt condolences to the senior politician.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi paid tribute to the former Union Minister, tweeting, “With the death of Shri Raghuvansh Prasad Singh Ji, a strong voice of the village and the farmer is lost forever. His service and dedication for the upliftment of villages and farmers and his struggle for social justice will always be remembered.”

Union Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi said that passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh is an irreparable loss to the social and political field.

Former prime minister and national president of Janta Dal (Secular) HD Devegowda expressed his condolences on passing away of Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, and said the former Union minister’s contribution in implementing MNREGA scheme is immense.

Leader of Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav said Raghuvansh Prasad had been an inspiration for him.

Rajya Sabha MP Jairam Ramesh paid tribute to Raghuvansh Prasad Singh, and called him a ‘mathematician and a politician from Bihar’.