'Kisan Putra': PM Modi, Sonia Gandhi Congratulate VP-Elect Jagdeep Dhankhar

Soon after NDA candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar was declared victorious in the vice presidential election on the evening of Thursday, 6 August, Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Dhankhar at his residence in Delhi and offered his congratulations.
(Photo Courtesy: Twitter/BJP4India)
The PM was accompanied by BJP national president JP Nadda, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, and others.
Several other political leaders, including President Droupadi Murmu, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, and Uttar Pradesh Chied Minister Yogi Adityanath, also congratulated Dhankhar.
"Kisan putra (farmer son) Jagdeep Dhankhar ji's election as the vice president of India is a matter of joy for the whole country. Dhankhar ji has been continuously associated with the public in his long public life. The Upper House will definitely benefit from the close understanding of the ground issues and their experience," Shah wrote on Twitter.
Congress chief Sonia Gandhi said, "Congratulations and best wishes to Shri Jagdeep Dhankhar on his being elected Vice President of India." Her son, party MP Rahul Gandhi, also tweeted his wishes for Dhankhar.
Opposition candidate Margaret Alva, who lost the election by a margin of 346 votes, tweeted, "Congratulations to Mr Dhankhar on being elected Vice President! I would like to thank all the leaders of the Opposition, and MPs from across parties who voted for me in this election. Also, all the volunteers for their selfless service during our short but intense campaign."
