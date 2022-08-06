Vice Presidential Election: Jagdeep Dhankhar vs Margaret Alva Contest Today

The two-headed Vice Presidential election is set to begin at 10 am on Saturday, 6 August, at Parliament House.

Votes will be counted later in the day after polling terminates at 5 pm, and the next vice president will take oath of office on 11 August.

With numbers stacked in favour of the National Democratic Alliance candidate Jagdeep Dhankhar, the Opposition's Margaret Alva is likely to suffer a defeat in the election.

Dhankhar, the former governor of West Bengal, has the support of some regional parties like the Janata Dal (United), Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party, Bahujan Samaj Party, All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, and Shiv Sena, in addition to that of the Bharatiya Janata Party.