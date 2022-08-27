Jharkhand CM Soren, MLAs Leave for Ranchi Ahead of Disqualification Decision

Amid political uncertainty in the state, three buses carrying Jharkhand MLAs left Chief Minister Hemant Soren's residence in Ranchi on Saturday, 27 August, after the meeting concluded.
(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Amid political uncertainty in the state, buses carrying Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren and other MLAs left Khunti district's Latratu Dam for Ranchi on Saturday, 27 August.
Soren had taken the MLAs out on a picnic boat ride while dodging attempts at the poaching of his government's lawmakers.
Meanwhile, Jharkhand Governor Ramesh Bais' decision over Soren's probable disqualification as an MLA is expected by Saturday evening.
Earlier in the day, UPA legislators had attended a meeting at Soren's residence.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) had recommended Soren's disqualification as an MLA to Governor Bais as it found that Soren had violated the electoral law by extending a mining lease to himself. Now, all eyes and ears are focused on the governor's decision.
While UPA MLAs were seen arriving at CM Soren's residence with bags and luggage, there has been no confirmation about the MLAs being moved elsewhere.
Meanwhile, Chief Minister Hemant Soren said, "BJP worked for 20 years to ruin the state. They troubled the tribals, para teachers, Anganwadi didis, government employees, women, youth, farmers, elders."
"Our government came, we started giving rights along with sensitivity," he added.
If Soren is found guilty of holding an office of profit while being a legislator, he will be forced to resign from his office and will lose membership of the Assembly, legal experts said.
On Saturday, 27 August, Jharkhand Congress Working President, Bandhu Tirkey told the ANI, "They (BJP) are perturbed. So, they have been conspiring against this Govt since day one. Whenever a tribal person became CM of the state, they didn't allow him to complete his tenure."
The BJP, the petitioner in the case, has sought Soren's disqualification for violating section 9 A of the Representation of the People Act, 1951, which deals with disqualification for government contracts.
Speculation is rife that if Soren is disqualified, his wife Kalpana is likely to be appointed the CM.
While the BJP has demanded that the Soren-led government be dissolved and mid-term elections be held, the embattled CM, claiming that this was an attempt to destabilise his government, has said that he "will fight till the last drop of blood."
Soren's party, the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), said on 25 August that it would move the Supreme Court if Soren is disqualified as an MLA.
(With inputs from ANI.)
