Chandy Oommen has been working with the Congress at an organisational level since his college days. A lawyer by profession, he is currently the chairman of the Indian Youth Congress' national outreach cell as well as a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).

Oommen studied at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram before moving to Delhi for his under-graduation at St Stephen's College.

He has both an LLB and an LLM degree in criminology, and has also done a summer course at the London School of Economics.