Palakkad: Cops Say Murders Pre-Planned; Male Pillion Riders Banned Till 20 April

Two days after the twin murders of a Popular Front of India (PFI) and a Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) leader in Kerala’s Palakkad district, the district administration on Sunday, 17 April, issued a ban on male pillion riders on two-wheelers till Wednesday 20 April.

However, women and children have been exempted from the ban.

The police have not confirmed the reason behind the ban on pillion riders.

Additional District Magistrate K Manikandan said in a Facebook post on Sunday that following the murders, there is a possibility of religious unrest and disruption of law and order situation.

"The existing ban will remain in place in Palakkad district till 6 pm on 20 April. Additional District Magistrate K Manikandan has amended the order stating that no one except women and children are allowed to pillion ride in two-wheelers,” the post stated.