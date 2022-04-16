RSS Worker Hacked to Death by a Gang in Kerala's Palakkad, BJP Blames SDPI

An RSS worker was hacked to death by a gang in Palakkad on Saturday afternoon, 16 April, police said. The police said that 45-year-old Srinivasan was attacked by a group of assailants at his shop in the heart of Palakkad town.

The suspects reportedly arrived at the spot on motorbikes. The victim was immediately shifted to a private hospital but could not be saved, they said. Reacting to the attack, the BJP alleged that the Social Democratic Party of India, the political offshoot of the Political Front of India (PFI), was behind the killing of Srinivasan.

The incident occurred less than 24 hours after a PFI leader was killed in a village near Palakkad.