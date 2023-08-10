Chandy Oommen Is Congress' Bypoll Candidate: A Sure-Shot Way To Win Puthuppally?

Chandy Oommen's nomination was announced on Tuesday, 8 August, merely hours after the Election Commission set 5 September as the date for bypolls in seven constituencies across the country.
(Photo: The Quint)
Weeks after the demise of Congress leader and former Chief Minister of Kerala, Oommen Chandy, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) has named his son, Chandy Oommen, as its candidate for the upcoming by-election to the Puthuppally constituency.
Oommen's nomination was announced on Tuesday, 8 August, merely hours after the Election Commission set 5 September as the date for bypolls in seven constituencies across the country.
For the Congress, 37-year-old Chandy Oommen is the obvious choice for a candidate because of his father's popularity. But will a sympathy wave bring easy victory to Oommen?
Chandy Oommen has been working with the Congress at an organisational level since his college days. A lawyer by profession, he is currently the chairman of the Indian Youth Congress' national outreach cell as well as a member of the Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC).
Oommen studied at Mar Ivanios College in Thiruvananthapuram before moving to Delhi for his under-graduation at St Stephen's College.
He has both an LLB and an LLM degree in criminology, and has also done a summer course at the London School of Economics.
After his return, Oommen was constantly seen by his father's side during the latter's prolonged illness.
Chandy Oommen at Bharat Jodo Yatra.
The demise of Oommen Chandy touched people from all walks of life – with hundreds of thousands gathering along the entire 150-kilometre stretch from Thiruvananthapuram to Puthuppally, during his funeral procession.
The procession took over 28 hours to cover a distance that usually takes about three hours.
Whether he was the CM or the leader of the opposition, Chandy was known to be a 'jananayakan' (a leader of the people). He was loved for his humility and rootedness – qualities his son appears to have inherited.
And it is this father-son connection that the Congress is banking on in Puthuppally. Announcing his candidature on social media, the Congress wrote on Facebook:
Oommen has two sisters, Achu Oommen and Maria Oommen. While there were rumours of political differences within the family, these were put to rest after Achu announced that she had no interest in entering politics and would support her brother.
Oommen Chandy's popularity may have been unmatched, but his victory margin in the Kerala Assembly elections in 2021 had significantly reduced, with CPI(M) youth leader Jaick C Thomas putting up a good fight.
Chandy won by a margin of 9,000 votes, but in the 2016 Assembly polls, he had defeated Thomas by a margin of 27,000 votes.
Christian votes play a decisive role in the Puthuppally constituency, but there are fault-lines within the community. While the Orthodox sect – which the Chandy family belongs to – is dominant in three panchayats, Catholics dominate in two and Jacobites in one.
The LDF's performance in the 2021 elections was also due to these divisions. The Kerala Congress (Mani), which split from the Congress-led UDF and aligned with the LDF in 2020, may have also contributed to this shift.
The split may have resulted in the LDF's increased vote share, making the UDF bastion appear a little more uncertain.
This time, too, the Left is expected to field Jaick Thomas. CPI(M) state secretary MV Govindan, meanwhile, said the party would contest the Puthuppally bypoll like any other election.
Meanwhile, the BJP, which has little to no presence in the seat, is likely to field Anil Antony, who recently defected to the BJP.
Anil Antony is the son of veteran Congress leader AK Antony, who was a long-time friend of Chandy.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)