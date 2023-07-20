Mourning Crowds to Film Stars: Kerala Bids Farewell to People's CM Oommen Chandy

Kerala's two-time Chief Minister, Oommen Chandy, passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday, 18 July. His mortal remains will be laid to rest in Kerala's Kottayam on Thursday.
(Photo: PTI)
Why is Oommen Chandy special?
Chandy served as the Chief Minister of the south Indian state, Kerala, on two occasions (2004-2006 and 2011-2016). During his tenure, he implemented various significant projects that contributed to Kerala's development. He focused on improving the healthcare sector, resulting in the establishment of several medical colleges and specialty hospitals, thereby enhancing access to quality healthcare for the people of Kerala.
Oommen Chandy's government also emphasized the growth of the IT sector in Kerala, which created a lot of job opportunities for the youth.
Kerala, a state that is prone to natural calamities like floods and cyclones, saw its former chief minister Oommen Chandy's government display efficient disaster management capabilities during such crises, ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation measures for affected communities.
A stalwart of Kerala's political landscape, Congress veteran, Oommen Chandy's immense stature is still evident as a multitude of people, transcending political affiliations, have converged at Thirunakkara Maidanam to bid final farewell to the former Chief Minister. Notably, distinguished actors like Suresh Gopi and Malayalam superstar Mammootty were among the thousands who waited in line to pay their respects. The sheer diversity of mourners from various walks of life speaks of the deep admiration and respect he commanded throughout his illustrious political career. The gathering stands as a testament to the profound impact Oommen Chandy had on the lives of the people he served and the lasting legacy he leaves behind.
Among those who attended the loved leader's funeral were Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. Here, former Defence Minister AK Anthony pays his respects.
Oommen Chandy will be laid to rest in an exclusive section of the cemetery at St. George Orthodox Church in Puthuppally, Kottayam. The special tomb is being prepared in the area where priests are buried. The decision to construct this unique tomb was made by the church committee in recognition of Chandy's dedicated service to the Malankara Orthodox Church, the Puthuppally church, and the entire region. Despite the Karottu Vallakkalil family having their own burial vault in the cemetery, the special tomb is being readied as a mark of respect for the former Chief Minister and the joyous moments he had brought to the lives of the people in state.
Oommen Chandy, known for his contributions to public service and his tenure as Chief Minister of Kerala, dreamed of a tranquil home in Puthuppally, Kerala – a place to find solace amid the tumultuous world of politics, where he could create cherished memories and seek respite from his demanding public life. However, it now remains an unfulfilled dream as the work on the house, which started 8 months ago, remains unfinished. Chandy was not well during the construction process and, unfortunately, he passed away before it could be completed.
The bus carrying Chandy's mortal remains being thronged by people.
During his two terms at the helm, Oommen Chandy continued to implement the "Kudumbashree" initiative, which aimed at empowering women through self-help groups and community-based programs. This initiative played a crucial role in poverty eradication and women's empowerment, leading to significant social and economic improvements in Kerala.
Recognising Kerala's potential as a tourist destination, Oommen Chandy's administration actively promoted tourism in the state. The efforts to market Kerala's backwaters, beaches, and cultural heritage led to a significant boost in tourism revenue and employment opportunities for the local population.
