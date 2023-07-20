Mourning Crowds to Film Stars: Kerala Bids Farewell to People's CM Oommen Chandy

Why is Oommen Chandy special?

Chandy served as the Chief Minister of the south Indian state, Kerala, on two occasions (2004-2006 and 2011-2016). During his tenure, he implemented various significant projects that contributed to Kerala's development. He focused on improving the healthcare sector, resulting in the establishment of several medical colleges and specialty hospitals, thereby enhancing access to quality healthcare for the people of Kerala.

Oommen Chandy's government also emphasized the growth of the IT sector in Kerala, which created a lot of job opportunities for the youth.

Kerala, a state that is prone to natural calamities like floods and cyclones, saw its former chief minister Oommen Chandy's government display efficient disaster management capabilities during such crises, ensuring timely relief and rehabilitation measures for affected communities.