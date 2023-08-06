The Clash of Rajasthan Titans: Legal Twists in Gehlot-Shekhawat’s Political Duel

The people of Jodhpur are known for their sweet tooth and soft-spoken nature. But there’s nothing sweet or soft in the slugfest between Jodhpur’s two political stalwarts – Ashok Gehlot and Gajendra Singh Shekhawat. Instead, their animosity is beyond bitter and is heading for a fierce climax with legal swords hanging over both combative adversaries.

At present, the Rajasthan Chief Minister is on the back foot and faces a major dent in his pride just ahead of the Rajasthan polls. With a Delhi court refusing to stay the summons against him in a defamation case filed by Shekhawat, the Rajasthan CM will have to appear in the court of Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate via video conferencing on 7 August.