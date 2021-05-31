Kerala Passes Resolution to Recall Lakshadweep Administrator Patel

"What is happening in Lakshadweep today is an experiment of the Sangh Parivar agenda," he said, adding that coconut trees there were painted with saffron colour as part of the agenda while moving the resolution. "The attempt is to impose and implement the saffron agenda and corporate interests in Lakshadweep," Vijayan said.

Earlier, there was a move to arrest the people who wrote banners against the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), the Chief Minister said. "The people of Lakshadweep live peacefully and treat their guests with a lot of love. In such a place where a crime rarely happens, they (Administrator) are bringing the Goonda Act. It is to face such protests (as the one against CAA) that such moves are made. An authoritarian rule has been growing in this manner," he said.