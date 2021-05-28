‘Safeguard Fundamental Rights’: Lakshadweep PIL in Kerala HC

On Friday, 28 May, Rawther Federation, a community organisation of Lakshadweep, filed a petition in the Kerala High Court seeking sufficient time for Lakshdweep residents to express their opinion on the newly introduced, controversial draft laws.

After Bharatiya Janata Party’s Praful Khoda Patel took charge as the administrator of the Union Territory, several draft reforms were introduced, including Lakshadweep Animal Preservation Regulation, Lakshadweep Prevention of Anti-Social Activities Regulation, Lakshadweep Development Authority Regulation and an amendment to the Lakshadweep Panchayat Staff Rules.

The petition requested the court “to ensure that the said laws are not imposed upon the citizens of Lakshadweep, compromising their fundamental rights.”