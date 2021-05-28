‘Want To Live How We Were Living’: Lakshadweep Locals Slam Patel

Reporter: Sabith Jesry

Producers: Himmat Shaligram, Naman Shah

Video Editor: Sandeep Suman

Protests in Lakshadweep against the administrator Praful K Patel have intensified over the past few days, with several Opposition leaders now giving support to the agitation on the islands.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, Kerala Chief Minister Pinrayi Vijayan, Rajya Sabha MP KC Venugopal, Shashi Tharoor and other leaders have expressed their dismay at Patel’s “authoritarian” policies.

Citing “undemocratic actions”, eight members of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s youth wing recently resigned, including the General Secretary PP Mohammad Hashim, as per a letter shared by Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.

Saying that Patel is running Lakshadweep like a king, Hashim was quoted as saying, “Patel’s measures will lead to job losses and harassment of people. He has not discussed the measures with the leaders here nor taken anyone into confidence,” The Indian Express reported.