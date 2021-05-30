Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan Backs Prithviraj on Lakshadweep Issue

On Saturday (May 29) evening's press meet, CM Pinarayi was asked about the online campaign against the actor, to which he replied that the ‘Sangh Parivar is showing the same intolerance towards the actor’ that they did towards everyone else. The Chief Minister added that more people should be ready to come out and speak out as Prithviraj did and that it was a natural sentiment that the people of Kerala had towards the islanders.

“The sentiments expressed by the actor on Lakshadweep is that of the Kerala society and this comes naturally to anyone living in the state,” he said. “Prithviraj expressed it in the right way. Like Prithviraj, everyone should be ready to come forward in such matters,” the chief minister told reporters in response to a question.