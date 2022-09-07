Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti Dies in Bengaluru, PM Modi Tweets Condolences

Karnataka Minister Umesh Katti died at a private hospital due to a cardiac arrest on Tuesday, 6 September.

He was the minister for food, civil supplies, and consumer affairs, and forest of Karnataka. He died at the age of 61.

As per reports, Katti collapsed in the bathroom of his Dollar's Colony residence in Bengaluru and was rushed to the hospital. State Revenue Minister R Ashoka said that, according to the doctors, Katti had no pulse when he was brought to the hospital.

Ashoka termed Katti's death a huge loss to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and to the Belagavi district.